COAS Gen Munir condemns Jaranwala incident

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has condemned Jaranwala incident.

“All citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the yearly ISPR Internship Program being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pakistan.

The COAS emphasised that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands & those capable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.

He urged the role of youth towards national development, “Youth is the future of Pakistan, which can contribute immensely towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country.”

The COAS also highlighted the efforts of inimical forces towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour among the people to spread anarchy and unrest in the country.

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half-truth, lies, misinformation and disinformation,” the COAS remarked.

While responding to a question by a participant, Gen Munir said “Jaranwala incident is extremely tragic and totally intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities.”

The army chief emphasised that no one will be allowed to take law into own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.

In the end, the COAS appreciated the young internees for successfully completing the program.