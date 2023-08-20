Court approves one-day remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Sunday granted one-day physical remand of Imaan Hazir Mazari and Ali Wazir, Bol News reported.

The court directed to produce Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir to the relevant courts after the remand on August 21.

Daughter of senior politician Shireen Mazari, Imaan Mazari was produced before Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam. Imaan Mazari’s lawyer said police conducted raid his client’s house at night and they did not allow her even to change her dress or take dupatta. “They broke gate of the house at 3:00 am,” he said.

The prosecutor said the suspect was present in the protest rally which was stopped from advancing towards Islamabad. Along participants of the rally, she also tried to march on, he said. He said GT Road, Chaudhry Petroleum Pump and other routes were blocked by placing containers on the.

“She was a part of the armed mob,” he said adding that physical remand of a woman could definitely be granted.

Mazari’s lawyer said it was unbelievable that his client tried to snatch kit from the police officials.

The court allowed the police to take Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari with them.

Former senior leader of PTI Shireen Mazari on Sunday morning reported the abduction of her daughter Imaan Hazir Mazari from residence by the police and plainclothed people.

Shireen Mazari strongly criticized the event, asserting that security personnel forcefully entered her home by breaking down the front door.

She expressed her disappointment with the overnight action taken by law enforcement, who not only arrested her daughter but also confiscated security equipment, Imaan’s laptop, and phone.