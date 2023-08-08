Court dismissed plea seeking physical remand of Rizwana torture case suspect

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Aisha Kundi on Tuesday dismissed the prosecution’s plea seeking physical remand of wife of a judge and the prime suspect in Rizwana torture case, Somia Asim, Bol News reported.

The court sent Somia Asim on judicial remand and directed to produce her again before the court on August 22.

During the trial, on request of the police for physical remand, the court inquired what the law said about physical remand of a woman. The police replied that it could be granted if the suspect was involved in a murder or robbery incident. But, police said, they wanted her remand for interrogation.

The judge said the law only permitted giving physical remand of a woman in two cases one murder and the other attempted murder.

The prosecutor said they wanted to obtain receipts of salary payment to the girl. The lawyer said his client was accused that the girl worked at her house.

Somia Asim said her so bad media trial was being conducted that she wanted to commit suicide. She said she did not have any role in the case as was being portrayed. She asked the court to direct media no to capture video of the house maid.