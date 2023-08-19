CTD arrests 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders

LAHORE: During intelligence-based raids, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders in various cities of Punjab, Bol News reported.

The vicious terrorists arrested from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin were making dangerous plans.

The CTD spokesperson said explosive material, detonator, IED bomb, protective fuse and cash were recovered from the suspects. They have been identified as Jalat Khan, Kashaf Rasool, Ghulam Rehman, Israr, Nazeer, Abdul Salam, Amir, Asad, Ameer and Anwar.

The CTD officials said investigation from the suspects was being carried out and a case had been registered against them. They said 34 suspects were arrested during combing operation this week. At least 4,113 people were interrogated during the combing operations, they said.