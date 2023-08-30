Cypher case: Judicial remand of PTI chairman extended till Sept 13

The Judicial remand of Pakistan-e-Tehreek (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in cypher case has been extended till September 13.

PTI chairman was brought before the special court to appear.

A special court recently established to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act extended former prime ministers judicial remand in the case by 14 days.

The hearing of the missing cypher case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan was held in Attock Jail.

The former prime minister was not be taken to the special court for the extension of judicial remand in the case. Instead, the hearing was conducted within the jail premises.

Advertisement

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing inside the Attock Jail.

Right after the case hearing, PTI chairman’s legal team filed three applications in the special court.

The first application has been regarding the bail of PTI chairman in the cypher case.

The application states that a case under Official Secrets Act is not applicable of PTI chairman and was forcefully made for political revenge.

The second application is filed against the notification of the the Ministry of Law, demanding to declare the order of conducting cypher case hearing in the Attock Jail null and void.

While the third application demands to conduct trial of PTI chairman Imran Khan in an open court.

Advertisement

Following the filing of bail after arrest application, the special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued notices to the FIA and other parties and sought their response on September 2.

The Law Ministry had given permission to conduct the hearing of the cipher case in Attock Jail. The ministry has issued a notification to set up a special court for the cipher case in jail tomorrow.

The PTI chief had been arrested in the cypher case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sought extension in judicial remark regarding it problem in the case of the missing document.