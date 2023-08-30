Cypher case: Qureshi remanded into FIA custody for another 2 weeks

The special court to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act handed over PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to FIA on a 14-day judicial remand in the cypher case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before the special court after the completion of his two-day physical remand today.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, assigned to hear cases of the special court, conducted the hearing against Qureshi.

The FIA prosecutor sought an extension by the court in Qureshi’s physical remand which was rejected by the judge who expressed displeasure over repeated requests for remand extension.

PTI’s Qureshi was arrested earlier this month by the FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) after a case was lodged against him on the complaint of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar under Sections 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act 1923 r/w 34 PP.