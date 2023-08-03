Detention of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, his brother declared ‘illegal’

Court also approves protective bail for Shehryar Afridi.

The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench issued a ruling on Thursday, stating the detention of former PTI minister Shehryar Afridi and his brother Farrukh Afridi as ‘illegal’.

This decision was made by Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu after hearing the petition against Shehryar Afridi’s detention.

The case was registered in Bahawalpur, and during the court proceedings, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu granted protective bail to Shehryar Afridi.

Consequently, the court declared his detention in Adiala Jail as unlawful, providing relief to the former PTI minister.

Additionally, the court also deemed the detention of Shehryar Afridi’s brother, Farrukh Afridi, as illegal.

Afridi had been in Adiala Jail since July 27, following orders from the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner.