Dhabeji water pipeline bursts

Dhabeji water pipeline bursts

Articles
Advertisement
Dhabeji water pipeline bursts

Dhabeji water pipeline bursts

Advertisement
  • The pipeline busted due to electric shock.
  • Water supply to Karachi is being maintained through alternate pipelines.
  • Explosion of the pipeline resulted in flooding in the vicinity of the pumping station.
Advertisement

Karachi may face significant water crisis on Sunday as a power breakdown at the Dhabeji water pumping station resulted in a burst pipeline.

The incident was caused by the burst of Pipeline No. 1, a reinforced concrete (RCC) pipeline with a diameter of 72 inches, due to an electric shock.

Despite the setback, authorities have ensured that the supply of water to Karachi is being maintained through alternate pipelines, as confirmed by water utility sources.

The explosion of the pipeline resulted in flooding in the vicinity of the pumping station colony and nearby residential areas.

This has prompted a flood-like situation in the region, causing considerable challenges for the local residents.

Efforts are currently underway to address the issue, with repair work initiated for the affected pipeline. However, it is anticipated that the repairs could take up to 24 hours to complete.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story