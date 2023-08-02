Dollar rate further strengthens against rupee by Rs1.84 to Rs289.38

KARACHI: US dollar further strengthened against Pakistani rupee by Rs1.84 and closed at Rs289.38 in interbank on Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan says.

On Tuesday, in interbank dollar closed at Rs287.54.

The dollar also went expensive even in the open market with an increase Rs1.50.

In the open market, the dollar increased from Rs291 to Rs292.50, the currency dealers said.