ECP decides to delimit constituencies first instead of holding elections

ISLAMABAD: In a written verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to delimit constituencies under the new census instead of holding the elections, Bol News reported.

The three-page written decision of the ECP is reached with consensus. The ECP said, “After the new census, there has been a massive change in population. Due to increase in population, there has been a change in the level of districts of constituencies. After the 7th census, 20,085 new sense blocks have been added, some other changes have also taken place.”

It said it was necessary to include the voters in the voter lists after the census. True representation in the voter list was the primary constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission, it decided.

The ECP said new constituencies were mandatory for transparent elections.

Reference to Supreme Court judgments was made in Election Commission’s written judgment.

The ECP said real representation in Parliament will not be possible without new constituencies, fresh electoral rolls. Error-free voter list and fresh constituencies were mandatory before elections, it said.

“New constituencies are being decided to protect the fundamental rights of candidates, political parties and voters, the Election Commission said.