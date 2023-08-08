ECP disqualifies PTI Chairman for five years

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the Chairman PTI for five years, here on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has also de-seated the Chairman PTI from NA-45 Karam seat.

The ECP said that the Chairman PTI was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100000.

The electoral watchdog further said that the PTI chief is disqualified under Article 63 1H.

The Election Commission has issued a notification of disqualification of the Chairman PTI

Chairman PTI has been found guilty of corrupt practices, it observed.

It is pertinent to mention here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case on Saturday and was taken to Islamabad.

In a major development, a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted the former prime minister for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

Rejecting Khan’s petition seeking inadmissibility of the case, Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced the former prime minister to three-year imprisonment.

“Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman,” Judge Dilawar mentioned in his judgment.

He then handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of Rs100,000, while issuing an arrest warrant for his immediate arrest.