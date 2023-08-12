ECP gives PTI a last chance to submit reply on prohibited funding case

Directed PTI to submit a detailed response by August 22.

Election Commission issues written order.

PTI is using delay tactics to delay the matter, the order says.

Advertisement

The Election Commission of Pakistan has given Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a last chance to submit their reply on prohibited funding case.

ECP issued a written order, giving the final warning to Pakistan’s largest political party PTI to submit their reply by August 22.

The order stated that PTI has been using delay tactics to slow down the matter, mentioning that the ECP conducted 12 hearings on the case until now.

Added that PTI had submitted a second interim reply on August 5, and now the last opportunity to submit the reply is granted.

The election body slapped a Rs50,000 fine on PTI over failing to submit a detailed answer.

ECP adjourned the hearing of the prohibited funding case against PTI till August 22.