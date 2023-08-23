ECP invites political parties for consultations on elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started consultation with all the major political parties of the country for the upcoming elections.

The election commission has sent invitations to meet the leadership of major political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for consultation on the general elections.

The letters have sent to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP-P Chairman Asif Zardari, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The election commission will consult the leaders of the political parties on the roadmap for the upcoming elections. They have been invited to visit the ECP head office for the consultations.

Shehbaz Sharif has been invited to ECP head office on August 25 to hold consultation regarding the schedule and date of elections.

PTI chairman Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been invited for consultation on August 24 while Asif Zardari has been called on August 29.

The PTI chairman has been called for a meeting at 2 PM tomorrow (Thursday) while JUI-F has been called at 3 PM on the same day.

Shehbaz Sharif was called for a meeting on August 25 at 11 AM, while Asif Zardari has been invited for a meeting on August 29 at 3 PM