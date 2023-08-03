ECP rejects Fawad’s written apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Fawad Chaudhry’s written apology in the contempt Election Commission case.

The ECP in its ruling said that Fawad Chaudhry has rendered a conditional apology but not expressed his regret on derogatory remarks against it.

The ECP five-member committee headed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in its ruling said that Fawad Chaudhry submitted a written apology in contempt Election Commission case, adding that Fawad Chaudhry in his apology took the position that his statement was as a spokesperson of a political party.

Fawad Chaudhry requested to end the action of insulting Election Commission, ECP ruling said.

The ECP reviewed Fawad’s apology letter.

Fawad Chaudhry’s apology letter does not show that he is sorry for his statements, the ECP ruling said and added Fawad Chaudhry’s statements are serious, mere verbal apology is not enough.

No conditions can be placed in the apology letter and apology is unconditional, the ruling observed, adding that only a verbal apology cannot end the seriousness of the matter.

Proceedings in the contempt Election Commission case against Fawad Chaudhry will be continued, the ECP ruled and asked Fawad to submit his reply again on August 15.