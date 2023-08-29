ECP reviews election progress with Sindh, Balochistan officials

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday held two important meetings regarding the preparations for the upcoming general elections with officials of Sindh and Balochistan.

The first meeting was held with the Chief Secretary and Inspector-General Police Sindh, while the second meeting was held with the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the meeting attended by Secretary Election Commission, Provincial Election Commissioners of Sindh and Balochistan, and other senior officials.

The Chief Secretary and IG Sindh briefed the election commission regarding the preparations for the upcoming general election and assured all possible cooperation.

ECP officials made it clear to Chief Secretary Sindh and IG Sindh that conducting transparent and impartial elections is the main responsibility of the commission.

The commission officials said the first step is the transfer and posting of all officials and officers who can play in role in conducting fair elections.

The maintained that posting/transfer is the first step towards transparency. They added that District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and Monitoring Teams should be appointed.

The proposals for transfer/posting should be sent to the election commission as soon as possible so that the remaining steps can be taken at the earliest. The ECP assured the Chief Secretary and IGP of complete support.

In the second session, Chief Secretary, IG Balochistan and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan briefed the ECP about the preparations for the elections.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said to make the election process transparent, proposals for posting and transfer of Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners have been sent to the ECP.

The performance and merit of the officers has been put forward. The Chief Secretary said posting and transfers will also be made as per the instructions of the Merit Selection Commission. He said the repair of buildings of proposed polling stations affected by flood has been ensured.

IG Balochistan briefed the election commission about the law and order situation of the province and the strategy in the upcoming election.

The election commission advised the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan to perform their duties impartially and assured all possible support.

The ECP spokesperson said the commission is a non-partisan organization and all stages of the election will be completed in a peaceful and impartial manner under the law and constitution.