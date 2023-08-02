PTI chairman to be indicted in ECP contempt case today

Chairman PTI on the last hearing appeared before Election Commission.

ECP directed PTI chairman to ensure attendance at the next hearing.

ECP had issued non-bailable warrants for PTI chief in a contempt case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is due to indict PTI chairman in the ECP contempt case on August 22.

In todays hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen requested to adjourn the hearing, stating that he had applied for PTI chairman’s exemption from appearing in personal capacity.

Added that former prime minister has gone to the hospital for medical checkup, mentioning that he had appearing in court hearings daily.

ECP member remarked that PTI chief’s attendance was mandatory today for indictment.

ECP summoned PTI chairman in personal capacity on the next hearing scheduled on August 22.

The former prime minister and PTI chief on the last hearing appeared before the election body in the hearing conducted by the four-member commission headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani.

The PTI chairman has also been asked to ensure his presence today, before the election commission’s bench.

Chairman PTI’s lawyers Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Panjutha appeared before the Election Commission.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen stated that they did not receive any notice from Election Commission and had known about today’s summon by the media.

Nisar Durrani remarked that PTI chief had to be framed with charge today.

Lawyer Shoaib stated that ECP must first decide on our objections stating that he had been appointed as the lawyer for the chairman PTI since the last hearing.