Eight killed, seven injured in Layyah road mishap

LAYYAH: At least eight people were killed and seven others badly wounded as a passenger coach travelling from Layyah to Garh Maharaja collided with a HiAce van on Layyah road near Chobara, Bol News reported.

Rescue 1122 team responded to the incident upon receiving the information. They provided first aid to the injured before transferring to THQ hospital Chobara. The deceased were also shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The coach (MNV-6885) had 14 passengers travelling on it collided with the HiAce (JY-5834).

