BATTAGRAM: Eight children and one teacher have got stuck in a chairlift at the height of more than 900 feet in Batangi Pashto Jhangri village of Battagram on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

As per the initial reports, the lift got stuck in the air for snapping of the wire rope. Sources said eight schoolchildren were in the lift and they were screaming for help.

Rescue 1122 Battagram teams have arrived at the site for assistance. Sources said no officer of the management was present on the occasion. Children are waiting for an angel to help them in the battle of life and death.

Residents of the area have come out for help but the district administration is not seen. Whereas, the rescue officials said it was beyond their limits.

The Battagram DSP has arrived at the site. Height of the chairlift is said to be 900 to 1000 feet high.

Army helicopter arrives to rescue

The helicopter has started recce of the area as it could be a risky rescue operation for the chairlift is strung on one wire only and its two wires have snapped.

*بٹگرام آلائی ریسکیو آپریشن*

*پاک فوج کا دوسرا ہیلی کاپٹر بھی پہنچ گیا۔*

*لفٹ میں موجود دو بچوں کے بیہوش ہونے کی اطلاعات*#Battagram#chairlift #accident pic.twitter.com/WxnGbj6lFv Advertisement — Baseer Ahmed (@journoBaseer) August 22, 2023

“The helicopter will be used for sling operation as two of the three wires of the chairlift are broken and the air pressure generated by the helicopter may break the single remaining wire, so the rescue operation from the helicopter is very careful. The rescuers will try to do it extremely carefully,” the army sources said.

The sources said it was a very risky operation as the lift could break due to the slight imbalance and the air pressure of the helicopter so the conditions are being evaluated very carefully.

Caretaker PM directs to close all chairlifts

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to immediately rescue the eight persons trapped in a chairlift at Batangi Pashto area in Battagram.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and all relevant rescue agencies to rescue students and teachers by utilizing all resources.

The Prime Minister also instructed to ensure safety arrangements on all such chairlifts in the hilly areas. He directed to immediately close the chairlifts which are in dilapidated condition and do not meet the safety standards.