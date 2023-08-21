Elderly man martyred as Indian forces open fire across LoC

RAWLPINDI: An elderly civilian was martyred on Monday as the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the military said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians, resulting in the martyrdom of an old man.

The deceased was identified as Ghias, a resident of Oli village in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Three women, who were cutting grass in the fields were traumatized after after the incident.

“The blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens,” the military’s media wing stated.

The ISPR warned that “any misadventure against the people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded to at the time and place of our choosing”.

Advertisement

This is the second known ceasefire violation incident since February 2021 when the two neighbours renewed their truce in the disputed region.