Ex-PM Shehbaz terms suspension of Imran’s sentence as ‘Black Chapter’

Articles
Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, accusing them of favoring PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

This comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, a move that was seen as a legal win for Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that the IHC’s decision was influenced by the leniency shown by the apex court towards Imran Khan.

He expressed concern about the justice system when decisions seemed predetermined and criticized the higher judiciary for its role.

Shehbaz Sharif further condemned the court’s leniency towards Khan and his party, mentioning incidents of attacks on the judicial complex and police.

He characterized the justice system’s behavior as a dark chapter in history, suggesting that it favored certain individuals over justice itself.

 

