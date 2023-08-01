Experts say mother’s milk is basic right of newborn child

QUETTA: A seminar was held at Children’s Hospital Quetta on the occasion of August 2023, the international month of awareness about the benefits of mother’s milk.

The awareness seminar nutrition program was organized with the support of Department of Health Balochistan and UNICEF addressed by Director Nutrition Cell Balochistan, Dr. Naeemullah Zarkoon; CEO BCHQ, Dr. Habibullah Babar; Prof. DR Bashir Abro, Dr. Shamail Mandukhel, UNICEF Nutrition Officer Imran Jatoi, Dr. Amir Akram, PPA President Dr. Attaullah Bizenjo, Provincial Nutrition Manager Sultan Tareen.

Addressing the seminar, the experts said that mother’s milk is the basic right of the child, adding that supplying mother’s milk to the child is the primary responsibility of the society.

They maintained that the objective of the seminar was to educate the newborn about the initiation of breast feeding immediately after birth.

The speakers said that the child should be breastfed exclusively until the age of six months.

They further said that the aim of such seminars is to provide effective information regarding the benefits of mother’s milk.

The speakers said that the baby should start feeding after the age of six months because the mother’s milk is essential for the good development of the baby, adding that at the same time, the baby also needs additional food.

All the stakeholders including the media, religious scholars, scholars also need to play an effective role regarding the benefits of breast milk and the awareness of its consumption.

An awareness walk was also organized on this occasion in which doctors, medical staff, social workers and citizens participated.

Senior doctors and medical staff and people belonging to different schools of thought also participated in the seminar.