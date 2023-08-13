Fafan releases performance report of 15th National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Despite the economic, political, judicial and constitutional crisis, the Assembly resisted pressure to complete its term.

The National Assembly left the previous three assemblies behind in the legislation.

The NA passed 322 laws compared to 205 laws of the previous assembly. 99 Bills belonged to private members.

The adjournment movement was successful for the first time in the NA. It was the first assembly since 1977 to be dissolved before the stipulated term.

54 percent of the legislation was done in 16 months of the PML-N coalition government whereas the assembly worked for 1310 hours and 47 minutes in 442 working days in 52 sessions.

Advertisement

Asad Qaiser chaired 40% and Qasim Suri 37% of the meetings while Raja Pervaiz Ashraf 53 percent and Zahid Durrani chaired 29 percent of the meetings

Imran Khan as Prime Minister attended 9% of the meetings and Shahbaz Sharif 17%.

As the leader of the opposition, Shahbaz Sharif attended 27 and Raja Riaz 40 percent of the meetings.

The attendance rate in the meetings was 73% in the first year which decreased to 34% in the last year. A quorum was identified 131 times.

Most of the amendment bills were related to higher education and research.

Legislation on economy and trade matters, FATF and tax matters came third.

Advertisement

The NA also abolished the death penalty for some crimes

58 bills were passed on the day or within three days of presentation. The Assembly passed 152 resolutions. 9765 questions, 423 attention notices were raised in the NA.

Seven members of the assembly neither presented any agenda nor participated in the debate. Among them, 4 were from PTI, two from PPPP and one from Muslim League-N. PML-N’s Begum Tahira Bukhari attended the highest 98% meetings

Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Babar of PPP was present in 96%, Maulana Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami was present in 95% of the meeting.

Musrat Mahsar 94%, Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan 94%, Rana Shamim 93%, Nisar Cheema 92% participated in the meeting.

Shahida Akhtar Ali 92, Shamiam Ara 92 and Nadeem Abbas attended 92% of the meetings.

Advertisement

Bilawal Bhutto 23%, Asad Mehmood 50%, Amir Haider Hoti 20% participated in the meeting. Tariq Bashir Cheema 55%, Khalid Maqbool 28%, Muhammad Afzal Dhandla 59%, Imran Khan 7% participated in the meeting. Shah Mehmood Qureshi 30%, Ghous Bakhsh Mehr 56%, Khalid Magsi 74% participated in the meeting

Khawaja Asif 68%, Shahzain Bugti 44% and Sardar Mengal 16% participated in the meeting.