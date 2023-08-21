Fatima murder case: Accused remanded in police custody for 5 days

KHAIRPUR: A court on Monday handed over the main suspect to police custody for five days for the killing of a minor domestic worker at his residence in Ranipur.

Police presented the accused, Pir Asad Ali Shah, in court over the killing of the 10-year-old Fatima Fariro, who was brutally tortured before she passed away. A medical report of the incident made the shocking revelation that the victim was sexually assaulted and physical tortured.

Judge Mohammad Azim Solangi of Ranipur Court handed over accused physical remand for five days. The family of Fatima was also present in court during the hearing.

Police also submitted the preliminary post-mortem report of the young domestic maid in the court. Police urged the court to grant five days further remand of the accused for investigation.

The court also allowed to hand over three women and four children recovered from Asad Shah’s Haveli last night to their heirs. Police said the arrested SHO Ranipur, Head Mohrar, two doctors and compounder could not be produced in court as they are under investigation.

Advertisement

The mother of minor girl Shamim faint in court when the accused was presented. She later gain consciousness after being provided water and was inconsolable. “My daughter has been wronged. He should be publicly hanged. No matter what happens, there is no reconciliation with them, she exclaimed.

The mother of the minor girls urged the court to hand over the accused to police rather than granting bail. She said that two men and a woman, who brought the girl’s body to their home, should also be investigated even though they are related.

Police said three domestic maids were recovered from the Haveli with their children and shifted to a safe place. Police sought permission to hand them over to their family. They women told that court that they have been working for several years and were rescued by police.

The court asked the women if they want to return to their homes with their families. The women replied that they need permission from the court.

Advocate Amar Imtiaz Memon, the lawyer of the minor girl heirs, told media after the hearing that police was providing facilities and other privileges to the accused. He revealed that Asad Shah was being kept in a house at night.

He claimed that the accused works with an international gang. He expressed fear that the girl’s video of sexual abuse can be sold on the dark web.

Advertisement

He said the identity card of Hina Shah, the wife of the accused Asad Ali Shah, should be blocked as she is at flight risk and could escape from the country.