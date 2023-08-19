Fatima murder case: Medical board to conduct post-mortem today

Arrangements for post-mortem have been completed.

Following the tragic killing of eight- to nine-year-old Fatima in Ranipur, a five-member medical board will conduct the post-mortem of the victim at 12 pm.

Fatima’s grave will be exhumed today according to the court order, after which the medical board will conduct the post-mortem under the supervision of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Kandiaru.

Medical Superintendent PMC Nawabshah Franz Mehr PMC Nawabshah Professor of Pathology and Senior Medical Officer Nowshahroferoz are included on the board.

Influential people have become active to remove DIG Sukkur Javed Jaskani on the notice of this tragic incident.

The Sindh Directorate General of Health Services in Pakistan on Friday established a Special Medical Board (SMB) made up of male Medico-Legal Officers and a forensic medicine expert.

This board is defying a Supreme Court directive from 1996 that mandates post-mortems on women’s bodies be conducted solely by female doctors.

Despite this, the SMB plans to exhume and autopsy the body of a young girl named Fatima, who was allegedly tortured to death in a haveli owned by influential spiritual healer Asad Shah.

Disturbing videos of the incident have circulated on social media, prompting police involvement.

Ranipur police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the suspects based on the victim’s mother’s complaint.

The complainant revealed that an employee of Pir Asad Shah informed her of her daughter’s death and advised her to remove the body. Prior to burial near Khanwah village, the mother noticed signs of torture on her daughter’s body.

Under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed from Dow University of Health Sciences’ Department of Forensic Medicine, the provincial health department formed an SMB. The Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Gulzar from Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi will assist Prof. Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed. Nawabshah’s police surgeon and Hyderabad Police Surgeon Dr. Waqar Ahmed Shaikh will be involved in the autopsy.

The SMB aims to determine if Fatima was subjected to torture or sexual assault. The accused party contends that the victim suffered from gastroenteritis and received treatment at a nearby hospital.

The board plans to interview the healthcare facility’s doctors to inquire about the treatment provided to the deceased. The SMB will visit the graveyard near Khanwah village in Naushahro Feroze to carry out the post-mortem.