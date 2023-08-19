Fatima murder case: Minor girl’s grave exhumed for post-mortem

The grave of the minor girl was exhumed for post-mortem.

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: The mortal remains of a minor domestic worker who died due to alleged violence were exhumed from her grave on Saturday for a post-mortem report.

A medical board consists of doctors and forensic experts visit the grave of the Fatima Fariro, aged 10, in Khan Wahan village of Naushehro Feroze district and collected the necessary samples from the dead body of the deceased after exhumation.

The medical board performed the exhumation under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Kandiaro Jameel Ahmed Rajpar who was appointed by a court to oversee the process.

Civil Hospital Nawabshah Medical Superintendent, police surgeon Dr Samia Syed and Dow University’s Professor Dr Zakiuddin, Dr Aqeel Ahmed Qureshi, and ASP Gambit Noman Zafar were present in the medical board.

The Health Department has reported that two members of the medical team included doctors from Karachi and Sukkur. The team will inform the Sindh Chief Minister of all the details related to this case.

Earlier, a local court granted permission to exhume the grave of the minor girl. District and Sessions Judge Naushehro Feroze Mehboob Ali appointed First Civil Judge Kandiaro as the supervisor for the exhumation.

After the court verdict, a police picket was setup near the minor girl’s grave and all routes on the report of the unusual activity near the victim’s grave. The girl’s family members expressed concern that the victim’s grave could be violated and her remains might disappear.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Rohail Khoso stressed on preserving any potential evidence and maintain the sanctity of the girl’s grave.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and vowed that the family of the minor girl will be served justice and the government will hold a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Police have arrested main suspect Pir Asad Shah Jeelani for allegedly torturing the girl at his residence in Ranipur. The suspect was produced before Judicial Magistrate Sobho Dero and sent to jail on four day remand.

The issue initially came to light after a video clip showing Fatima in a distressing condition appear on social media. The victim had visible torture marks on her body and collapsed soon afterwards.