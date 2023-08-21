FBR concedes deficiency in tax calculation mechanism

ISLAMABAD: High-ranking officials representing the Member Policy Inland Revenue within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have made a surprising disclosure before the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), acknowledging that the tax calculation system currently in operation for Tax Year 2023 is generating inaccurate tax liabilities for pensioners, senior citizens, and members of Shuhada families.

This revelation emerged during a hearing held at the FTO’s office, where officials from the Member Policy were summoned to address concerns raised by tax attorney Waheed Shahzad Butt, who was representing pensioners and senior citizens that had reported inconsistencies in their tax assessments.

During the hearing before Adviser FTO Naseer Butt, it became apparent that the officials acknowledged a flaw in the mechanism responsible for computing tax returns, leading to erroneous evaluations of tax liabilities specifically for this demographic.

Preceding this, a complaint had been lodged by a retired senior Army officer through tax attorney Shahzad Butt. As a result, the FTO’s office had issued notices to the Secretary of the Revenue Division and the FBR Members, directing an inquiry into allegations of administrative inadequacies. This inquiry focused on the incorrect determination of income tax liabilities and rebates for pensioners, senior citizens, and members of Shuhada families for the tax year 2023.

Tax attorney Waheed Butt clarified that the FBR’s Policy Wing has been subjected to substantial criticism for its inability to effectively address the issue of tax reduction related to the tax applied to the yield from Behbood Certificates, Pensioner’s Benefit Account, and Shuhada Family Welfare Account using Code “930101” in the income tax return formulated by the FBR for Tax Year 2023.

Advertisement

The flawed tax calculations have raised concerns among pensioners and senior citizens, many of whom heavily depend on fixed retirement incomes and possess limited financial resources. The inaccuracies in tax liability assessments have led to undue financial stress and unease for these individuals, who were startled to find that their tax obligations exceeded what should rightfully be expected.

Waheed emphasized the importance of the Member Policy issuing an apology to pensioners, senior citizens, and members of Shuhada families for the professional lapse. He further stressed that these individuals should be assured that any excessive tax collected due to erroneous tax returns will be swiftly refunded.

Despite the FBR’s mandate to ensure fairness and impartiality in taxation for all citizens.