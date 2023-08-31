FBR freezes PIA bank accounts due to unpaid FED

KARACHI: On Thursday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) initiated a move to freeze 13 bank accounts belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to an outstanding sum of Rs8 billion in Federal Excise Duty (FED) payments. FBR officials have indicated that even the bank accounts linked with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), associated with the national airline, are set to be frozen.

FBR officials stated, “We have decided to initiate the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against PIA officials for their failure to fulfill the FED payment requirement,” emphasizing that despite the restoration of these accounts the previous month, the FED remained unpaid.

A spokesperson from PIA reassured that the freezing of the airline’s bank accounts would not disrupt its flight operations. “Communication is ongoing at the governmental level, and we expect PIA’s account access to be reinstated in the near future,” the spokesperson conveyed.

It is notable that on July 27, the FBR previously suspended access to all of PIA’s bank accounts due to outstanding tax liabilities. However, the situation was resolved by July 28 after negotiations between the FBR and PIA.

In recent times, the national carrier has encountered financial challenges due to fund mismanagement, increasing operational expenses, and a surge in fuel prices. PIA has also come under scrutiny for its adherence to international safety standards, resulting in temporary bans and limitations on Pakistani airlines in multiple countries.