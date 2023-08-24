FBR may change two board members

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) may replace two board members in the team under the newly appointed Chairman, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana,

According to the sources, the Member Admin Nadeem Hussain Rizvi and Member Customs Operation Zeba Azhar are likely to be replaced.

Sources within the FBR suggest that proposals for new appointments are actively being considered, with Mukarram Jah Ansari emerging as a potential candidate for the position of Member Customs Operation.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the current Member Customs Operation, Zeba Azhar, may transition to the role of Member Legal and Accounting.

The Chairman is expected to grant his approval for the appointment of the new board members in the near future, signaling a significant shift in the FBR’s direction under his leadership.

Advertisement

These developments underscore the commitment of the FBR to strengthen tax administration and contribute to the economic stability of the nation.