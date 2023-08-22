FBR notifies restructure of Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the functional jurisdiction of the officials of the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs under the reorganization plan.

The FBR issued S.R.O. 1088 (I)/2023 on Tuesday to notify the re-organization of the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs.

The FBR has also revised the powers and jurisdiction of Directors, Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, and other officers of the Directorate-General of Reforms and Automation.

The Director General would be empowered to engage with external and internal stakeholders in matters related to Customs related reforms, digitalization, and adoption of technology and provide support to Pakistan Customs for the development of a strategic roadmap for reforms, automation, and use of technology to meet organizational objectives and national and international commitments.

He would be authorized to monitor, review and evaluate all ongoing initiatives of Pakistan Customs which are related to reforms, digitalization, and technology as well as to submit activity-wise progress reports to the Board and liaise with Pakistan Single Window Company (PSWC) on behalf of Pakistan Customs.

Advertisement

The official would review various trade innovation strategies developed by World Customs Organization (WCO) and liaise with Pakistan’s Permanent Representative/Minister, Customs Affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, Belgium for the adoption of reforms, technology, and automation-related changes in Pakistan Customs.

He would liaise with private sector entities in the assessment and execution of proposals related to reforms, technology, and automation-related initiatives in Pakistan Customs while providing input on related policies to the Board.

The DG would be empowered to oversee matters related to hiring private sector technical experts and their performance management in the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs and explore new avenues for feasible public-private partnership arrangements for the delivery of services to Customs related to system, technology, and infrastructure.

He would be authorized to establish and maintain strategic partnerships with external and internal stakeholders; to oversee and foster new initiatives, ideas, business needs, and technology-related programs, projects, and initiatives related to reforms and automation in Pakistan Customs while ensuring their timely delivery and synergy; to supervise and coordinate the activities undertaken by the sub-ordinate Directorates; to assign quarterly targets for performance; and to perform any other task assigned by the Board.