Federal sixteen-member caretaker cabinet takes oath

Articles
Federal sixteen-member caretaker cabinet takes oath
ISLAMABAD: An eighteen-member caretaker cabinet of the Federal Government took oath in Islamabad on Thursday. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath.

Among the newly appointed federal cabinet members who took oath included Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Shamshad Akhtar, Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Murtaza Solangi, Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Gohar Ejaz, Umar Saif, Nadeem Jan, Khalil George, Aneeq Ahmed, Jamal Shah and Madad Ali Sindhi.

The swearing-in ceremony was held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr that was attended by Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, politicians and prominent figures from different sectors.

The ceremony started with the national anthem before the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

 

