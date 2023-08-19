Federal govt notifies transfers, postings of secretaries, officers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday notified transfers and postings of secretaries and high ranking officers working in various ministries and departments.

The Establishment Division issued notifications for the following postings and transfers of officers:

Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Director General, Civil Services Academy, Lahore, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Cabinet Division.

Sajid Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Division.

Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Science and Technology Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Interior Division.

Hasan Nasir Jamy, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Water Resources Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

Momin Agha, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Industries and Production Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Petroleum Division.

Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Petroleum Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (In charge), National Food Security and Research Division.

Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.

Allah Dino Khawaja, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Commandant, National Police Academy (NPA), under Interior Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Human Rights Division.

Humaira Ahmad, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division.

Syed Ali Murtaza, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Interior Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Water Resources Division.

Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division, was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh.

Dawood Muhammad Bareach, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, for further posting as Chief Secretary, Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Power Division, was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Balochistan.

Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, a BS-20 (Acting Charge) officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently at the disposal of Capital Development Authority, was transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad, under Interior Division.

Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Human Rights Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Science and Technology Division.

Ms Sarah Saeed, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Commerce Division.

Eazaz Aslam Dar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (In charge), Climate Change Division was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Muhammad Usman Chachar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Abdul Aziz Uqaili, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Balochistan, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Yawar Hussain, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Director General, Immigration and Passports, under Interior Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Interior Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Mustafa Kamal Kazi, a BS-20 officer of Ex-PCS, Government of Sindh, presently posted as Joint Secretary (BS-20) National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Islamabad, was transferred and posted as Director General, Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, on deputation basis.

Dr. Iram Anjum Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted as Additional Auditor General-1, Office or the Auditor General of Pakistan, Islamabad, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Maritime Affairs Division.

Ms. Fareena Mazhar, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently posted as Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Abdul Ghufran Memon, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted as Secretary, Maritime Affairs Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.