Federal police again summons PTI chief tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Police have also summoned the chairman PTI again on Saturday.

The PTI chief has been asked to be investigated in various cases and decided an extensive investigation to be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Even on Friday, the police had summoned him but he did not appear at Tarnol police station.

He has been summoned in the cases filed in Karachi Company and Kohsar police stations.

The NAB also summoned the Chairman PTI to NAB melody office on Friday. The chairman PTI was instructed to bring documents related to the case with him

The Chairman PTI was directed to appear before NAB at 11:30 am.

On the other hand, the police again arrested former Federal Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi and his brother after their release from outside of Adiala Jail on Thursday.They were taken away by the police to unknown location.

The court had ordered the release of Shehryar Afridi and his brother and Adiala Jail administration has been informed about the court orders, DC Rawalpindi said.

Shehryar Afridi and his brother were taken into custody under 3MP