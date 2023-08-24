FIA apprehends two accused involved in Hundi

GUJARAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujarat Circle has taken into custody two individuals linked to unlawful transactions involving currency exchange in a series of operations.

The arrested suspects, identified as Abdul Rahman and Saddam Hussain, were engaged in the business of currency exchange without proper licensing.

The arrest of these individuals took place in the Shesha Chowk region of Gujarat, following the directives of Deputy Director Tariq Masood from the Gujarat Circle.

During the operation, a sum of Rs4.450 million and 3450 Saudi riyals was seized from the possession of the detainees. The suspects were unable to provide satisfactory explanations to the authorities regarding the source of the recovered currency.

In addition to the currency, a collection of receipts, registers, and mobile phones pertaining to Handi references were also found in the possession of the suspects.

The accused have been charged under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and ongoing investigations are in progress.