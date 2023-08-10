FIA arrests wanted suspect in money laundering case in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Cell operation arrested a main suspect wanted in money laundering in Gulistan Johar, here on Thursday, the FIA sources said.

The accused did money laundering of more than 48.5 million, the sources claimed

The accused obtained the money by embezzling the loan from the bank, they said.

A case No. 3/2023 has been registered against the accused in Money Laundering Cell and investigation of the alleged accused continues, the FIA press release said.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also busted an international criminal network which was laundering money via fake companies besides arresting a key suspect.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key suspect who was allegedly associated with an international money laundering network. The arrest was made in a raid conducted by the agency’s anti-money laundering cell.

The officials said that the arrested man was identified as Iftikhar Rasool – a resident of Garden Town. Islamabad– who is an important member of the global network. They said that Iftikhar Rasool established 41 fake companies to use their bank accounts for money laundering.