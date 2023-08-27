FIA detains suspect involved Hundi Hawala

MULTAN: Acting on the directives of the Director of Multan Zone Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a crackdown on individuals engaged in Hundi Hawala activities is being carried out by Deputy Director Multan Hamadur Rahman.

One of the suspects involved in Hundi Hawala operations, identified as Ghulam Sarwar, has been apprehended in Mailsi. Sarwar is alleged to have been conducting unlawful currency exchanges while operating a jewelry store as a front.

Substantial amounts of both local and foreign currency were discovered during the operation. The suspect was reportedly engaged in unauthorized currency conversion. Among the seized currencies were 10,000 Iranian Rial, 1,500 Saudi Riyal, and 2,000 Korean Won.

Additional currencies were also confiscated during the operation, including 1,000 Indonesian Rupiah, UAE Dirham, Qatari Riyal, and 20,000 Pakistani Rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.