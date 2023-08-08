FIA summons Khawaja Haris today, leaves Naeem Panjotha

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the lawyer of the Chairman PTI Khawaja Haris at 2 pm on Wednesday (today).

Earlier, the PTI chief’s another attorney Naeem Panjotha was also called by the FIA and kept him detained for eight hours and let him go home till late night. Naeem left FIA office.

FIA Cybercrime investigated Naeem Panjotha for more than 8 hours ​​in connection with the Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Naeem Panjotha reached the FIA ​​Cybercrime office at 1am on Monday.

According to the FIA notice, PTI chairman’s legal representative, Panjotha, has been directed to appear before the Cybercrime Wing on August 8 at 10 am.

Lawyer Naeem Panjotha is directed to record his statement in the matter.

This action comes after the Islamabad High Court initiated an inquiry into the contentious Facebook posts attributed to Judge Humayun Dilawar. Subsequently, the FIA has launched its own investigation into the matter.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice stated.

Notably Naeem Haider Panjotha is actively involved in several legal cases against PTI chairman, which includes the Toshakhana case.

