Five names for appointment of Caretaker PM sent to Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Five names for the appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister have sent to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, sources said.

They on Friday said that the PML-N Advisory Committee has completed its work and recommended five names to the leadership.

A list of five names has been sent to the prime minister, sources said.

Meanwhile, allies have decided to leave by-elections in the province to caretaker government during a video-link meeting of allies chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Inside story of the meeting revealed that the matters of the appointment of caretaker prime minister, new census and dissolution of assemblies were discussed.

All leaders agreed to dissolve assemblies on August 9 and urged elections should be held on time, sources said.

The decision of the Council of Common Interests on the matter of census shall be accepted, the leaders agreed.

The allies also agreed that the issue of selection of the Caretaker Prime Minister was declared as the prerogative of the Prime Minister, sources said.

They opined that the prime minister and the opposition should choose a caretaker prime minister in consultation with each other.

However, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) sought time for further consultation over the name of Caretaker Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought suggestions from allies regarding caretaker prime minister by tonight, sources said.

Those who want to make suggestions can contact me by tonight, the prime minister said.