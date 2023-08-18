Five people including four of a family electrocuted in Nasirabad

NASIRABAD: At least five people including four members of a family have been electrocuted in Nasirabad district of Balochistan, Bol News reported on Friday.

In Dera Murad Jamali East, five people were electrocuted due to an alleged technical fault in the electricity transformer. The deceased included four members of the same family, husband and wife Abdul Hai Shaikh, Bibi Shabiha and their two Hafiz e Quran sons Abdul Qayyum and Hafiz Mohammad Azeem Sheikh.

A 60-year-old citizen Mohammad Ayub Lahri also lost his life due to this sad incident, the atmosphere of Dera Murad Jamali city has become mournful.

On August 13, at least four people including a woman and children were killed and seven others wounded as four vehicles collided on Indus Highway at Sapina turn in Karak.

An ambulance, mini truck and car had collided in the incident. The injured were shifted to the DHQ and Lachi hospital. The incident had taken place due to oil spilled on road as oil tanker was overturned on road. After the incident, a vehicle had plunged into ditch.

Advertisement

Family members were travelling along a patient in the ambulance, the sources had said.