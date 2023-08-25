FO says UN again expressed concerns on revocation of Kashmir’s special status

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday said the UN Special Procedures for human rights have again expressed serious concerns about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indian occupation forces and imposition of restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and association against civil society actors, human rights defenders, political figures and journalists in IIOJK.

Responding to the queries of media persons in Islamabad on Friday, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the latest communication by the UN Special Procedures was a comprehensive document, covering multi-faceted human rights abuses in IIOJK, under the cover of counter-terrorism laws. She said it indicted India on its human rights record and the grave situation in IIOJK.

The spokesperson urged India to bring an end to its repression of the Kashmiri people so that they are able to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

When asked about the recent Indian ceasefire violation on the Line of Control, the spokesperson said this is unacceptable, urging India to desist from such actions and ensure that the ceasefire understanding continues to hold.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan had not made any formal request to join BRICS group of nations. About the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will examine the latest developments and make a determination about its future engagement with the Group.

She said Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilaterism and as a member of several multilateral organizations it has always played an important role for global peace and development. She said Pakistan shall continue its efforts for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan has repeatedly shared concerns with the Afghan authorities about the terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan. She said Afghan authorities should honour their commitments of not allowing their land for terrorism against other countries including Pakistan.

To a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s position on Taiwan question is consistent and principled. She said we adhere to one China policy and regard Chinese Taipei as an inalienable part of peoples republic of China.