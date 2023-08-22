FO summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the killing of a civilian by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

An elderly civilian was martyred as the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC. The 60-year-old named Ghias, resident of Oli village of Kotli district, was killed as a result of firing by the Indian forces in Nikial Sector.

While emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquility at the LoC, the Foreign Office underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding reaffirmed in February 2021.

The Foreign Office stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident and respect the Ceasefire Understanding, the spokesperson said.

A day earlier, the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians, resulting in the martyrdom of an old man, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The deceased was identified as Ghias, a resident of Oli village in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Three women, who were cutting grass in the fields were traumatized after after the incident.

“The blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens,” the military’s media wing stated.

The ISPR warned that “any misadventure against the people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded to at the time and place of our choosing”.

This is the second known ceasefire violation incident since February 2021 when the two neighbours renewed their truce in the disputed region.