Former COAS Raheel Sharif receives lifetime achievement award

The award was presented by the Vice-Chancellor of GCU.

Gen Raheel recounted anecdotes and paid tribute to his elder brother.

Gen (retd) Sharif was Pakistan’s 9th chief of army staff (COAS).

Advertisement

Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has been awarded a lifetime achievement award on Saturday.

The first commander in chief of the Islamic military alliance Raheel Sharif was conferred with the prestigious award at Lahore’s Government College University.

The award was presented by the Vice-Chancellor of GCU, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, during a ceremony where General Sharif engaged with students, emphasizing the values of Character, Courage, and Competence.

The esteemed former military leader of the South Asian nation shared his personal journey, including his family’s heritage, with the students.

Gen Raheel recounted anecdotes and paid tribute to his elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, the sole armed forces member to have been honored with both Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his exceptional bravery.

The event also saw student speakers and other participants honoring the former COAS. They acknowledged his pivotal role in initiating a ground offensive to eliminate militant sanctuaries in the northwestern region of Waziristan, a significant milestone in the nation’s history.

Advertisement

Gen (retd) Sharif was Pakistan’s 9th chief of army staff (COAS) and served the nation from 2013 to 2016. He played a vital role in the eradication of terrorism through major anti-terrorism operations across Pakistan.

The most significant of them was Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan against Taliban in the region, resulting in the stability of the entire country.

Following his retirement, Gen Raheel was appointed to lead the multinational alliance IMCTC at the time of its inception in 2017 and still holds the office.