Former PTI MNA Malik Niaz Jakhar arrested

Niaz Jakhar was arrested from Islamabad F8.

Jakhar was hidden after the May 9 incident.

A case against ex-PTI MNA was registered in Chowk Azam police station.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday arrested former PTI MNA Malik Niaz Jakhar.

Malik Niaz was detained from his residence in Islamabad’s F8 area.

The ex-PTI leader had been arrested in relation to May 9 incident and was hidden following the massive crackdown against PTI after the arrest of the PTI chairman.

Niaz Jakhar was wanted by the police in a case registered at Chowk Azam police station.