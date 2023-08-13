Founding member Munaza parts ways with PTI

The founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Munaza Hassan on Sunday announced to part ways with the PTI, Bol News reported.
Former MNA Munaza is expected to join Istehkam e Pakistan Party after arrival to home from abroad. In a video message, she condemned the incidents of May 9.
“Whatever happened on May 9 should not have happened. I condemn the loss inflicted upon public and military installments. It was wrong. Being a patriotic Pakistani, I am proud of my army,” she said adding that she announced to separate herself from the PTI.
It is pertinent here to mention that a large number of PTI members have left the party since the May 9 incidents took place.
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.