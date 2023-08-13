Founding member Munaza parts ways with PTI

The founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Munaza Hassan on Sunday announced to part ways with the PTI, Bol News reported.

Former MNA Munaza is expected to join Istehkam e Pakistan Party after arrival to home from abroad. In a video message, she condemned the incidents of May 9.

“Whatever happened on May 9 should not have happened. I condemn the loss inflicted upon public and military installments. It was wrong. Being a patriotic Pakistani, I am proud of my army,” she said adding that she announced to separate herself from the PTI.

It is pertinent here to mention that a large number of PTI members have left the party since the May 9 incidents took place.