Four killed in Karak road mishap

KARAK: At least four people including a woman and children were killed and seven others wounded as four vehicles collided on Indus Highway at Sapina turn in Karak, Bol News reported.

An ambulance, mini truck and car collided in the incident. The injured were shifted to the DHQ and Lachi hospital. The incident took place due to oil spilled on road as oil tanker was overturned on road. After the incident, a vehicle plunged into ditch.

Family members were travelling along a patient in the ambulance, the sources said.

On August 10, at least eight people were killed and seven others badly wounded as a passenger coach travelling from Layyah to Garh Maharaja had collided with a HiAce van on Layyah road near Chobara, Bol News had reported.

Rescue 1122 team had responded to the incident upon receiving the information. They had provided first aid to the injured before transferring to THQ hospital Chobara. The deceased were also shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.