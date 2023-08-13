Four terrorists gunned down in Bajour operation

Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib martyred in gun battle.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest recovered.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists.

Security forces on Sunday killed four terrorists in Bajaur intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that an operation was launched in the Charmang area of Bajaur on the night of August 12th and 13th.

Security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. Following a crackdown on militants, heavy exchange of fire took place between the troops.

Four terrorists were gunned down in the gun battle, while a 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib of Kohat was martyred in the fire exchange.

The ISPR added that “weapons, ammunition, and explosives, including a suicide vest, were recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts”.

Besides, sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism, ISPR said.