Gold price in Pakistan today

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 4,600 and was sold at Rs 234,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 229,900 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,944 to Rs 201,046 from Rs 197,102 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 184,292 from Rs 180,677, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 grams silver remained constant at Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $1,901 from $1,891, the Association reported.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 234,400PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 234,400PKR 2,465
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 234,400PKR 206,982
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 193,590PKR 177,456
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,359PKR 17,746

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

 

