Gold price in Pakistan up on Aug 15

Articles
ISLAMABAD: The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1100 per tola to Rs222,900 on Tuesday.

10 grams of gold became expensive by 943 rupees to Rs191101.

With a decrease of 11 dollars in the world market, gold per ounce became 1903 dollars.

Today gold rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 222,750PKR 2,450
KarachiPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
IslamabadPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
PeshawarPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
QuettaPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
SialkotPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
AttockPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
GujranwalaPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
JehlumPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
MultanPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
BahawalpurPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
GujratPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
NawabshahPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
ChakwalPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
HyderabadPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
NowshehraPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
SargodhaPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
FaisalabadPKR 222,750PKR 2,450
MirpurPKR 222,750PKR 2,450

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

