Gold price in Pakistan up on Aug 15

ISLAMABAD: The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1100 per tola to Rs222,900 on Tuesday.

10 grams of gold became expensive by 943 rupees to Rs191101.

With a decrease of 11 dollars in the world market, gold per ounce became 1903 dollars.

Today gold rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.