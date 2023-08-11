Gold rate in Pakistan 11 August

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at PKR 222,100 per tola, here on Friday.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 202,765
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 173,845
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,965
|PKR 17,384
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.