Gold rate in Pakistan 11 August

KARACHI: The gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at PKR 222,100 per tola, here on Friday.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 222,100PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 222,100PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 222,100PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 222,100PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 222,100PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 222,100KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 222,100PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 222,100PKR 2,654
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 222,100PKR 202,765
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 189,650PKR 173,845
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,965PKR 17,384

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

