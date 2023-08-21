Gold rate in Pakistan increased today

Advertisement
KARACHI: The price of gold rose by as much as Rs3100 to reach Rs229900 per tola. Simultaneously, the price of 10 grams of gold experienced a surge of Rs2658, bringing it to Rs197102. On the international currency exchange, the value of the dollar grew by $2
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 206,982
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 193,590
|PKR 177,456
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,359
|PKR 17,746
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.