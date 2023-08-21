Gold rate in Pakistan increased today

KARACHI: The price of gold rose by as much as Rs3100 to reach Rs229900 per tola. Simultaneously, the price of 10 grams of gold experienced a surge of Rs2658, bringing it to Rs197102. On the international currency exchange, the value of the dollar grew by $2

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 229,900PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 227,400PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 227,400PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 227,400PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 227,400PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 227,400PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 227,400PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 227,400PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 227,400PKR 206,982
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 193,590PKR 177,456
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,359PKR 17,746

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

