Gold rate in Pakistan on 4 August

KARACHI: The gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at Rs221,200 per tola here on Friday (Aug 4, 2023).
The gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 202,765
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 173,845
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,965
|PKR 17,384
The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.