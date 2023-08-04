Gold rate in Pakistan on 4 August

Gold rate in Pakistan on 4 August

KARACHI: The gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at Rs221,200 per tola here on Friday (Aug 4, 2023).

The gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 221,200PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 221,200PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 221,200PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 221,200PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 221,200PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 221,200KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 221,200PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 221,200PKR 2,654

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 221,200PKR 202,765
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 189,650PKR 173,845
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,965PKR 17,384
The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 

