Gold rate in Pakistan on 4 August

KARACHI: The gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at Rs221,200 per tola here on Friday (Aug 4, 2023).

The gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654 Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654 Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654 Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654 Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654 Sialkot PKR 221,200 KR 2,654 Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654 Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,654

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 221,200 PKR 202,765 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,650 PKR 173,845 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,965 PKR 17,384

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.